PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy season in Panama City Beach is considered the summer months but with events happening throughout the year, our slice of sand is quickly becoming a year-round destination.

The 22nd Annual Autumn Thunder Beach Rally will begin on Wednesday and safety officials want you to be extra cautious when driving during the rally.

Panama City Beach Police Corporal, Derrick Poppelreiter, said people should expect congestion and traffic delays during the autumn rally.

“So, we’re going to have an influx of motorcycles and vehicles with trailers,” Poppelreiter said. “So, they’re generally a lot of people come from out of town. They trailer their motorcycles down here. And so, it’s, you know, longer cars are going to be changing lanes. So just for safety purposes, when you’re out there driving, take some extra time, slow down, pay attention.”

Corporal Poppelreiter said people should pay extra attention around Frank Brown Park and Front Beach Road.

“If you’re going to change lanes, use your blinkers, you know, check twice, save a life, you know, look over your shoulder and expect some delays,” Poppelreiter said.

Thunder Beach is also bringing in several big-name music acts like Dierks Bentley, Shinedown and 3 Doors Down. That means more people could be coming to enjoy the festivities than ever before.

“So now you’ve got the motorcycle crowd, you’ve got the families that are want to come see the musical talents and the events,” Poppelreiter said. “And you just got the everyday citizens that live here that want to get out and experience their own community that we love so much. So, there’s going to be a lot of people expect some delays.”

Beach police also want people to never drink and drive. They also suggest rally attendees lock up their bikes over the weekend to prevent any thefts.

Thunder Beach begins Wednesday and will run through Sunday.