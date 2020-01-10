Officials talk new Juvenile Courthouse plans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction on the new Juvenile Courthouse will soon be underway as officials are getting together to tackle the design.

On Thursday, county officials, the Clerk of Court personnel, contractors and architects met inside the Bay County Courthouse to talk plans.

This was the first time the group met to talk about the new addition to their campus.

“We’ve got judges in temporary buildings around, they were in trailers and it’s been musical chairs with sorting things out so this is, going to be a long process but this is at least the first step,” said Bay County Clerk of Courts Bill Kinsaul.

The first step is the design.

“We have a team of JRA and GAC designer and a builder are teamed up to do this project. The designer will start work now, working with the courts and the clerk, figuring out who goes where,” Bay County Public Works Director Keith Bryant.

Bryant says they are working with GAC Contractors and JRA Architects have been hired for the project.

He says they will begin discussions with Clerk of Court officials immediately to talk layout. The group will meet again in the following weeks.

The existing Juvenile Courthouse will be converted into the Federal Courthouse.