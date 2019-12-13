Officials talk Bay Parkway expansion

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is continuing in Panama City Beach on Bay Parkway.

On Thursday night, the council continued their discussion on what steps to take next to keep the project rolling.

Currently, phase two is set to be paved and runs from Pier Park Drive to Nautilus Street.

The council was presented possibilities for phase three on Thursday night.

This strip of the project would run from Nautilus all the way to the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge and so we want to get staff moving now so we can look at everything and see what needs to be done. It is a challenge and we’re going to make some people mad but we have to have that alternative road. Traffic now is where it’s dangerous at times because the lack of ability for emergency vehicles move up and down if we can get a limited access road between back beach road and the bay it’ll make a lot of difference,” said Mayor Mike Thomas.

Thomas says he knows this project will affect residents but they’re hoping to move in a way that too many aren’t impacted.

“Coming up with a route with the cheapest way to go that doesn’t impact a lot of people. We don’t want to cause people problems but there’s a problem and we’ve got to do what we can do to fix it.”

Again, this is just discussion as of now but Thomas says they will continue to work to bring the best plan possible to the city.