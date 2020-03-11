Officials set record straight in PCB; NO boil water notice in effect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A little bit of confusion in Panama City Beach has residents concerned about their water but city officials say there’s no need to worry.

On Monday, the Utilities Department found a water transmission main leak. The large 36-inch pipe affected is one of two main lines the city has to get water from the county.

Utilities Director, Al Shortt, says they attempted to fix the issue on Tuesday night but an issue with a valve stopped their work.

They now will be bringing in a construction company to get the job done.

“And he’s also bringing in subcontractors, a specialized one from south Florida to do a temporary bypass on the line starting Friday but we will not actually do the formal repair work until Sunday after the preparation is set, that will hopefully be done Sunday evening,” Shortt said.

Shortt says the entire process should be completed by Monday morning if all goes according to plan.

Through this, no customers should see any issues with their water through this process.

After the work is complete, Shortt says the city will issue a boil water notice that will last at least two days.

Until that point, Shortt says their water customers have nothing to worry about the quality of their water.

