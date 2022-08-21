MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday.

Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued.

At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek.

Deputies responded and determined someone with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and couldn’t be found.

The Jackson County Dive Team along with the Houston County Dive Team searched until early Sunday morning with no success.

Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, asked the public to not use the waterway so rescue members can find the missing person.