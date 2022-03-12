BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a week of fighting the massive wildfires, the rain brought some relief to the situation and firefighters are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Officials are still watching the Bertha Swamp Road fire which is 33,131 acres and 60 percent contained.

The Adkins fire is 875 acres and 95 percent contained.

The Star Avenue fire is 197 acres and 95 percent contained.

Chief of Bay County Emergency Services Brad Monroe said the rain has played a major role.

“We are going to monitor the fire areas for the next 120 days as we look forward to the summer and we will probably have dry weather and be facing a wildfire threat again. I don’t want folks to completely relax, but I think we are in a good situation right now,” Monroe said.

Monroe says it has gone from a federal and state process to a local process.

He said local officials are still maintaining responsibility for scouting the fires and have resumed normal operations to some extent.

Even though the fire threat has subsided, he said the high winds and low humidity are still a fire risk.

Monroe said the burn ban will stay in effect for a little while longer.