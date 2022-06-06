WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County school bus driver was arrested on Saturday on several charges related to sex abuse.

Three victims have come forward alleging the suspect, 53-year-old John Robert White, had molested them over a period of time.

Two victims were over the age of 12 and under 16 and one was under 12.

“This case is still ongoing at this time and we do suspect unfortunately and that there will be other victims that are going to come forward,” said Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews.

According to WCSO, a school resource deputy overheard a conversation on May 5th of this year with a student who was telling someone she had been molested by her friend’s father.

“We immediately notified the school district and immediately he was suspended from that bus route at that time,” Crews said.

White reportedly has a history with these types of cases, but there have been no charges.

Sheriff Crews said they are looking into all of them — with some reaching as far back as 30 years.

“Like I said there are no charges previously, accusations, yes,” Crews said.

Two of the victims were on White’s route. However, it’s unclear when the reported instances took place.

Washington County Superintendent, Joseph Taylor, said they didn’t know about any prior allegations involving White.

“We would not be in a place to be a judge, jury and executioner on something that’s been alleged for some reason law enforcement hasn’t approached or DCF,” Taylor said. “We are mandatory reporters. Anything that is reported to us, we immediately call DCF.”

White faces three charges including one count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim 12-years-old and younger than 16, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim older than 12 and under 16.

White is being held on a $150,000 bond. Sheriff Crews is encouraging anyone who thinks they might be one of White’s victims to come forward in this case.