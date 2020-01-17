Officials make improvements to Franklin County dispatch center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is making much-needed improvements to their dispatch center.

The call center is located inside the FCSO detention center in Eastpoint.

Sheriff A.J. Smith says they are updating technology within the center as well as furniture.

This is the last update the office is making to the 35-year-old building they work out of.

He says the eight dispatchers on staff work 12-hour shifts at times and having a comfortable workspace is vital to their success.

“I think this is very important not only for the employees so they have a better attitude but for the public as well so we can serve them better. It helps us serve them better by having everything in place there as it should be,” Smith said.

The new look, Smith says will look a lot cleaner and updated.

“There was just a lot of old technology in there that probably needed to be pulled out and done away with so they’re doing that. There were wires hanging from the ceiling and stuff like that and so everything will be tidied up and everything is going to be squared away. Everything is going to look really nice.”

The office will pay for the new furniture on their own but the state is covering costs for the updated technology.

Smith says residents will not see any issues with reaching the dispatcher center during this process.