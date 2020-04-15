Officials host ribbon cutting ceremony for new Panama City Beach fire station

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – With the cut of a ribbon, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue is now operating from three stations and welcomed it’s newest home Tuesday morning.

Panama City Beach leaders cut the ribbon on Station 30, which spans almost 6,000 sq. ft.

According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, the ribbon cutting ceremony was more of a soft opening as a way to honor current council members and Mayor Mike Thomas before upcoming elections.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Morgan said the new station will help firefighters cut down their response times and allow the department to expand.

“This centers our new station right in the center of the city, cutting response times, but it also allows for us to have a safe place to retreat to during a hurricane or really bad weather,” Morgan said.

Station 30’s location is neat Nautilus Street and the department expects firefighters to begin working from the station in the coming weeks.