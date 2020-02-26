Officials host City Hall grand opening and City Manager meet and greet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City Beach has completed its new city hall and also hired a new city manager.

The officials are now inviting their residents to get a good look at the new place of business but also a chance to meet the new city leader, Tony O’Rourke.

The tour of City Hall and open house will take place immediately following the city council meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. and officials are expected to start the festivities around 10:30 a.m.

Light refreshments will also be served.

