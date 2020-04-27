Officials give an update after middle school vandalized

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Just over two weeks ago, Mowat Middle School was broken into and vandalized.

Police say two teenagers are responsible for the act, causing over $100,000 worth of damage.

Bay District Schools Facilities Director, Lee Walters says most of the mess is cleaned up and now it’s time for repair.

“The Mowat clean up is there such a thing called good timing, this was it because we’ve had a contractor mobilizing on site, he started last week for the hurricane repairs, especially in the media center so considering I already have a contractor,” said Walters.

A countless amount of windows throughout the school were broken and while the glass is picked up, those repairs will have to wait until materials are delivered.

“The windows that were broken in, those have already gotten ordered. So we’re making progress. It was really good for us that we already had somebody coming to tackle the campus before this happened so we’ve just incorporated that into their scope of work and they’ll be taking care of that throughout the summer and actually this week.”

Along with the vandalism repairs, there are still two buildings on campus needing roof repair.

Read a full update on Hurricane Michael repair here.

