MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials said they can hardly wait to see the Endeavor Property reach its full potential as they move on to phase three of transforming the former Dozier School for Boys.

“Phase three is vital,” the engineer for this project David Melvin said. “Phase one was demolition so that just cleaned up things, and phase two was our autism center and so phase three is finally converting it into a usable facility.”

Melvin said they plan to pave Scott Drive, Endeavor Blvd., and school parking lots.

They’ll also install streetlights and make adjustments to water and wastewater infrastructure.

“So our phase two, our renovation, it’s about 50% complete with the renovation of the building and so that will kind of go hand-and-hand with this phase three,” Melvin said.

Once finished, the building in phase two will be used as a school for the NextStep at Endeavor program which teaches life skills to individuals with autism.

The NexStep at Endeavor Program Director Tammy Dasher is thrilled. She’s been holding the program at Chipola College.

“What I’m really looking forward to at the new site is the opportunity to have more students there with us, having the space, being able to offer all the different types of courses we want,” Dasher said.

Dasher said they’ll have a kitchen and a mock apartment in their new facility.

The problem is, the county’s Job Growth Grant Fund is $5.88 million.

“When we originally got the grant, that was before the hurricane [Michael] and so we inherited a lot more damage that needs to be taken care of in addition to that,” Melvin said.

This project is estimated to cost $6.5 million. Melvin said they’ll have to apply for more grants.

Melvin said they’re hoping they finish phase two by August.

He said they’ll begin phase three within the next couple of months.