Officials changing speed limit on Middle Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists driving through Panama City Beach will now have to pay extra attention to the speed limit as officials are changing it across one main road.

Starting on January 8, 2020, the speed limit on Hutchison Boulevard/ Middle Beach Road will be 40 mph.

Currently, the speed limit on that road changes from 45 to 30 but now, the same speed will be allowed.

The change starts at the intersection of Hutchison and Front Beach and will continue to right around the Tax Collector’s Office.

From there, the speed limit will continue to be 45 mph.

The Florida Department of Transportation officials says the city approached them about this change. After a traffic study, they found the minor change will be safer and create a better traffic flow.

New signs will be going up in the coming days and the change goes into effect January 8.