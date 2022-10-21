WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared.

The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19.

Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before.

When deputies tried to arrest him, Francis led them on a three-county chase, firing at them along the way.

The chase came to an end on I-10, when deputies shot Francis.

On Friday, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said, based on the FDLE investigation of the shooting, the deputies will not face any charges.

“The State Attorney’s Office findings reiterate to us that our deputies acted professionally in a manner that not only protect themselves but others that were around, Walton County Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia said. “Of course, Dallas Francis is facing charges so that case is going to continue but just knowing that our deputies were justified in the return fire gives us all of the confidence that we need moving forward.”

Francis is facing five counts each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in another state and one county of grand theft for the robbery.