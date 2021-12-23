OCSO searching for missing van of homicide victim

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing van of a homicide victim who was found on Highway 98 on Okaloosa island around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to a release.

The Florida tag is Y365RP.

Anyone who spots this van or has information on its whereabouts or the shooting is asked to please call 9-1-1 or the OCSO dispatch number at 850-863-7400.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers – 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, pr P3 Tips mobile application.

Deputies advise not to make any contact with anyone in or near the vehicle and to notify law enforcement immediately.