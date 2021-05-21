OCSO: One person dead, one injured after shooting outside Destin nightclub

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting outside of a nightclub in Destin early Friday morning.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 3:30 a.m. outside of Coyote Ugly on Harbor Boulevard in Destin.

Deputies said they received calls about multiple shots fired and when they arrived they found two people in the parking lot.

One of them was taken to the hospital, while the second person, a man died at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the suspects leave in a white newer model car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

