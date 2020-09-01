OCSO: Navy diver drowns in swimming pool

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Destin man reportedly doing swimming and breathing exercises at a Destin pool drowned Monday.

First reponders were called to a pool on Commons Drive around 3:30 PM after 29-year-old Brennan May was found limp on the bottom of the pool.

Witnesses say May was a Navy diver attending the Naval Explosives Ordinance Disposal School at Eglin. Deputies were told he had been swimming the length of the pool underwater as training. May reportedly had come up briefly and chatted with his wife before going back underwater and lying on the bottom. After being on the bottom for a number of minutes, his wife went to check on him. May’s wife found him limp and not breathing.

He was pulled from the pool by bystanders who assisted with rescue breathing and CPR until first responders arrived.

May was transported to Destin E.R., where he was pronounced deceased just before 4 PM.