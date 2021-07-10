OCSO investigating apparent homicide at Shoal River Wayside Park

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Shoal River Wayside Park — also known as Duggan Park — after an individual spotted a man on the ground with what appeared to be blood.

OCSO investigator’s are asking for the public’s help in locating the victim’s 2007 red Nissan pickup truck. Authorities say the tag information is forthcoming.

Officials said anyone with information on the vehicle should call 911 or report it to your local law enforcement agency. They are also asking people to not make contact with anyone near the truck.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the homicide investigation to call (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.