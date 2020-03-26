OCSO: Infant died from gunshot wound

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A five-month-old infant was shot by the child’s mother who then attempted to commit suicide, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman remains in stable condition at a local hospital following the Wednesday incident.

“An autopsy today revealed the five-month-old had been shot once in the torso area,” officials wrote in a news release. “The mother suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A crew of workers discovered her bleeding on the ground Wednesday morning outside her pickup truck, which was in the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Deputies who arrived found the infant inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains active and identities will be revealed at a later time, officials wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear - Morning Update for March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear - Morning Update for March 26, 2020"

Homeschool Help: What is a flash flood?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a flash flood?"

Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Duncan's Kindergarten Class"

Local distillery producing hand sanitizer for municipalities in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local distillery producing hand sanitizer for municipalities in need"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.