OCSO: Infant died from gunshot wound

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A five-month-old infant was shot by the child’s mother who then attempted to commit suicide, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman remains in stable condition at a local hospital following the Wednesday incident.

“An autopsy today revealed the five-month-old had been shot once in the torso area,” officials wrote in a news release. “The mother suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A crew of workers discovered her bleeding on the ground Wednesday morning outside her pickup truck, which was in the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Deputies who arrived found the infant inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains active and identities will be revealed at a later time, officials wrote.