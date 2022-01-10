OCSO: Crestview man killed woman to steal her debit card

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a Sunday night murder in Crestview. Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man who had recently been released from prison killed a woman to get her debit card, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Joshua Nunn

Joshua Nunn, 41, shared a home with the “elderly” victim, according to his arrest affidavit. The report states that he got a hammer from the garage of the home, went into the woman’s bedroom, and struck her with it while she was sleeping. He then tried to suffocate her with a pillow and ultimately strangled her to death with the cord from an alarm clock, investigators wrote.

Nunn was found about three hours later in the victim’s car. He was arrested and confessed to the crime saying, “I can’t believe I killed” her.

He is now charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Celebrities react to death of comedian Bob Saget | Morning in America

Celebrities react to death of comedian Bob Saget | NewsNation Prime

13th Annual Mark Long Memorial Hotzee run to take place Saturday

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/10/22

13th annual 30A Songwriter's festival to kick off next weekend

Man in the Sea Museum fundraises at 'Dat Cajun Place'

More Local News

Don't Miss