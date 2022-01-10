OCSO: Crestview man killed woman to steal her debit card

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man who had recently been released from prison killed a woman to get her debit card, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Joshua Nunn

Joshua Nunn, 41, shared a home with the “elderly” victim, according to his arrest affidavit. The report states that he got a hammer from the garage of the home, went into the woman’s bedroom, and struck her with it while she was sleeping. He then tried to suffocate her with a pillow and ultimately strangled her to death with the cord from an alarm clock, investigators wrote.

Nunn was found about three hours later in the victim’s car. He was arrested and confessed to the crime saying, “I can’t believe I killed” her.

He is now charged with first-degree premeditated murder.