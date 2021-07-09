OCSO: Coyote Ugly shooting case closed

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting outside of Coyote Ugly that killed a Crestview man in May has been closed and deemed justifiable homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 26-year-old died from a single gunshot wound to the torso after being involved in a physical fight that broke out after the club had closed in the early morning hours of May 21, OCSO said.

Witnesses said he got out from a car and started recklessly firing a weapon in multiple directions.

A 22-year-old Montgomery, Alabama man and his friends were in the area when the rounds were being fired and he told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators he fired six to seven shots in return because he was concerned for his safety and the safety of his friends.

Investigators said an individual captured scenes from the incident on his cell phone which helped confirm witness statements along with the physical evidence recovered from the scene.