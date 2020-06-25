OCSO: Caretaker stole thousands from 94-year-old patient

OKALOOSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama woman is charged with defrauding nearly $12,000 from a man she was taking care of in Niceville, FL.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office:

30-year-old Megan LeAnn Burleson, from Andalusia, took care of an elderly man in Niceville, FL over the course of six months.

During that time, Burleson stole and forged dozens of checks, as wells as altered five of her paychecks to a larger amount.

Burleson came under suspicion after she used the victim’s daughter’s maiden name on one of the checks.

Burleson is charged with four counts: elderly exploitation, theft of funds from a person 65 or older, altering or forging bank bills or checks, and uttering a forged bank bill or check with intent to defraud.

Burleson is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.