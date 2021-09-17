OCSO: Burglary suspects smashed into patrol vehicle

Two burglary suspects were arrested after a chase in Okaloosa County Thursday night.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two burglary suspects are facing multiple charges after one of them attempted to smash through a law enforcement roadblock, Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

The incident began late Thursday night when deputies were called to an active burglary in Laurel Hill. Deputies spotted the suspects and pursued them in a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Rayshawn Shoffner

Isaiah Moore

The suspects made it to Highway 90, encountered a roadblock, and the driver, 22-year-old Isaiah Moore of Crestview, rammed into a deputies patrol car, deputies wrote. The pursuit continued after that and the passenger, 28-year-old Rayshawn Shoffner, of Crestview, “began throwing hard objects at a patrol car, striking the windshield.”

The deputy pursuing them bumped their vehicle and they crashed into a ditch and were arrested.

Moore is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of fentanyl, and not haveing a valid driver’s license.

Shoffner is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.