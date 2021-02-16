NWS finds EF-0 responsible for damage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Damage from Monday’s storm prompted a visit from the National Weather Service on Tuesday to determine what caused the destruction.

The NWS confirmed that it was an EF-0 tornado that formed on Monday causing damage to parts of Panama City Beach.

Frank Brown Park saw significant damage and has started its clean-up process — but it wasn’t the only place affected by the tornado.

The clean up process has also begun at Funland Arcade on Front Beach Road.

“We lost seven windows, we lost our high rise sign the faces blew out and we have an ice cream cone sign that’s been here 50 years,” General Manager, Joel McDavid said. “That blew away too.”

McDavid said the cost of the repairs won’t be cheap and adds the timing couldn’t have been worse. The arcade is scheduled to open next Wednesday for the spring and summer seasons.

“I had a guy from Arkansas call me and he said he saw it on the weather that we had some destruction here,” McDavid said. “He wanted to know if we were going to be able to open this summer because his kids love Funland and he’s not sure they would come here if Funland wasn’t here.”

Meteorologist, Tom Johnstone, said the survey teams look for specific damage patterns to determine if a tornado is responsible.

“The trees that are down, the structures that are damaged, are they all kind of falling or laying the same way,” Johnstone said. “Or are they converging towards a damaged path or kind of scattered in all different directions? So that helps us make the determination if it was straight-line winds or tornado.”

The EF-0 ranking of the tornado means the strongest winds reached about 85 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service survey team will be making their way through Jackson and Washington counties to continue assessing the damage.