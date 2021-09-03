NWFL Beaches International Airport to expand concourse area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A space originally meant for customs in the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport will soon be used as additional space in the concourse.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said money has been allocated for that space since 2015, but with changes in technology and needs, the bare space will now have a central purpose.

“So we’re taking that space and we’re gonna propose building it out,” McClellan said. “So there’s drywall up, we have to do the flooring, some paint, some additional walls, and so we think we can do that within the budget that we’ve proposed.”

He said the new renovations to the space will include more bathrooms, vendors, and an area for food and drinks.

The airport realized this was needed after seeing record-breaking numbers of people come through the airport over the past few years, especially in 2021.

Long lines and crowded spaces were a catalyst for conversation at Wednesday morning’s board meeting.

“We’re trying to address all that with this expansion area,” McClellan said. “Give us some additional hold room space so that should there be an opportunity in the future for growth, we’re posturing ourselves to be able to do that growth.”

After designs are complete, McClellan said construction is set to begin on the space at the beginning of next year.