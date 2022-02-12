FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Franklin County, there is a significant need for foster families.

At the end of this month, they will be offering foster training for families that are interested.

For the first time, the Northwest Florida Health Network will be hosting a 7-week hybrid foster care training and licensing class in Apalachicola, mixing online and in-person classes.

“So in the class, we talk about the court process, why kids enter the foster care system how to parent kids that have experienced abuse and neglect, we talk about transitions for kids and care how to navigate the dependency system and court system,” Foster Family Support Recruiter and Trainer Calyn Stringer said.

Stringer said the number of foster families has grown in the county, but they need more families to step up.



“When our agency took over in 2018, we didn’t have a single family, foster family, in Franklin County and so that was one of our big goals and since then we have seen six families get licensed and all of those families have taken in kids from the area,” Stringer said.

In the past, traveling to Tallahassee to complete the foster training was a barrier for potential foster parents, they are hoping the hybrid classes will allow more families to attend and bring more foster families into Franklin County.

Stringer said more licensed foster families will allow children to stay in their community.



“Whenever we can, we always want kids to stay in their home county,” Stringer said. “But we need more families to ensure that we always have that availability for kids from Franklin.”

Zach Ward and his wife Katie started fostering this time last year.

“Since we’ve started fostering and we get the calls from placement as they are trying to find homes and beds for the kids that are in need, we’ve just realized exactly how much of a need there is,” Ward said. “You can see it and hear about it and read about it, but until you are getting the call and know that it is either your bed or someone else’s and maybe not in their hometown if you don’t take the call. It’s just woken us up to how much of a need there is and we want to meet that need so that the kids can stay in Franklin County.”

Stringer said they try to have people licensed within 30 days after the 7-week course.

The free training classes will take place in Bay, Franklin, and Leon County beginning on February 21 on Monday evenings.

Three of the sessions will be online and four of them are in person.

“We try to make sure that in the class you really learn everything you need to know in order to be successful as a foster or adoptive parent,” Stringer said. “And so it’s a great place to come even if your not, there’s no cost, so I usually encourage people that if this is something you are interested in to come to the class, because you may decide that at the end of the class that this isn’t for your family and that’s okay. But you are still going to be that much more aware of what is going on in your community and you are going to be able to help in a different way.”

For more information or to register, contact Calyn Stringer at (850)-264-6713 or calyn.stringer@nwfhealth.org.