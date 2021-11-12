NSA PC Fire and Emergency Services work with local firefighters for first time in 30 years

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local first responders had some extra help Friday morning while battling a fire at Pier 77 Seafood restaurant on Thomas Drive.

For the first time in about 30 years, Naval Support Activity Panama City Fire and Emergency Services worked alongside our local first responders to put out a fire that started in the kitchen of the popular seafood joint.

“It’s really important that we all work together as multiple agencies because it takes us all when something happens and I’m really proud that everyone pulled together,” said Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Chief, Ray Morgan.

Assistant Chief of Operations for NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services, Joseph Scaglione, said it was an opportunity for them to practice working together.

“Bringing the resources and the equipment to help support our community not only in installation was groundbreaking,” Scaglione said.

NSA Panama City has had mutual aid agreements for awhile now with Panama City Fire Department, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue along with Bay County and the airport. Officials said the new NSA Fire Chief is prioritizing working with local first responders.

“We have big things planned for this fire department as well as supporting our mutual aid partners,” Scaglione said.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Chief, Ray Morgan, said he is looking forward to growing this partnership.

“We’re glad to have them and we need their help,” Morgan said.

The mutual aid agreements will be in place for six years.

Officials said they extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes. No one was inside at the time and there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.