PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new commander is taking over Naval Support Activity Panama City.

Base personnel honored commander Keith Foster as he passed the baton to the new commander, Michael Mosi on Wednesday morning.

Mosi is looking forward to continuing Foster’s legacy at the base.

“I am fortunate to be taking over from Captain Keith Foster, he has set a foundation,” NSA Panama City Commander Michael Mosi said. “One of the things that really let me know that I was walking into something good was when he told me what his command philosophy was. His command philosophy is, just care.”

Foster became the commanding officer in March of 2021.

During those two years, he led the base through the pandemic, improved safety, and closed out the fourth and final stage of the Hurricane Michael rebuild.

And for the first time in 30 years, the fire department is working alongside local first responders through a mutual aid agreement.

Although his departure is bittersweet, Foster said the base is in good hands.

“Getting to know him and the fantastic leader that he is, this base is in great hands, and like I said during my change command speech, if I had to pick my relief, he’d be the guy. He’s going to be phenomenal here,” Foster said.

Foster is headed to Norfolk, Virginia, to be the captain executive officer at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, overseeing almost 3,000 people.



“He has set a great precedent, follows procedures, cares from the bottom of his heart and he mentioned all the accomplishments that the team together has accomplished, and all of those are in keeping with the same ideologies that I carry as well. So truly, I plan on continuing his legacy and it’s already been started on a great foundation,” Mosi said.

Mosi started his military career 30 years ago as an enlisted sailor.

He’s spent his last two tours in the Enterprise Commander Naval Installations Command, dealing with bases all over the world as an executive officer.



“Our job here, as warfighters is to prepare facilities that are state of the art for everyone that comes through here, right, and then also to provide security for that same team that’s on here inside of the fence line and lastly, to provide the services that build that resiliency that we as warfighters need to be able to execute our mission out there in front,” Mosi said.

Mosi said he is thrilled to meet the community and continue NSA Panama City’s mission.