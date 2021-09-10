NSA Panama City honors victims of 9/11 with wreath ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tomorrow will be the 20th anniversary of the day that shifted America.

Naval Support Activity Panama City held a special wreath ceremony to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11.

Naval Support Activity Commanding Officer Keith Foster said the terrorist attack on 9/11 gave a new definition of unity to Americans.

“We saw this country come together like I’d never seen it before and I’d been in Desert Storm. We had parades when we got home from Desert Storm, and the country was unified there, but this really brought us together saying we’ve got to do our job as a country, as citizens, as brothers and sisters,” said Commander Foster.

The ceremony began with a ringing of a bell to highlight the significance of the first attack on the twin towers. During the ceremony, they laid four wreaths.

Each wreath representing the courage and bravery of four specific groups of people that were heroes on and since that day.



“The first wreath represents the firefighters who sacrificed to protect and to help those in need at the attacks,” Commander Foster said.

He emphasized not only firefighters that were at the towers, but at the Pentagon, and plane crash in Pennsylvania.

“The second wreath was to represent the police officers who had sacrificed as well serving their fellow Americans,” Foster said. “The third for the men and women at the pentagon who had lost their lives from that attack there and then also to represent those men and women who lost their lives in enduring freedom in the war there in Afghanistan and basically the war on terrorism throughout the world.”

Then there was one more wreath to represent those who may not have been first responders but gave up their lives as well.



“The final wreath representing our civilian employees and civilians who also sacrificed and who have been with us fighting all along,” said Foster.

Commander Foster emphasized the importance of commemorating those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11 and never forget the strength and bravery of Americans that unified our country and changed our lives forever.



“That’s another reason why we should not forget this, so we can keep ourselves on the same page and be able to take care of ourselves, our country, and let the world know that we are here to represent freedom,” Foster said.