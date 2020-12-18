Northwest Regional Library System offering winter programming

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — From Christmas crafts, to a digital Santa escape room and resuming in-person services, the Northwest Regional Library System has ramped up programming for the winter months.

NWRLS branches, such as the Bay County Public Library, also have reopened to pre-Covid-19 operating hours, with the exception of remaining closed on Sunday’s.

Sarah Burris, NWRLS Community Relations & Marketing Coordinator, said library programs remain primarily online along with browsing hours, including kids programs like “Book Babies Jingle All the Way,” “Read, Rock & Rhyme,” and videos on the library’s YouTube channel for crafting.

For those who want to visit the library in-person, Burris said mask-wearing is encouraged as well as following maintaining six feet of distance from others.

Burris said the computer labs are open for one hour of computer use per person and children under 12 years of age must be with an adult when visiting a library.

The library system’s eBook, audiobook and virtual resource apps are also getting a makeover of sorts, in which users will need to log in to the Panhandle Library Access Network with their library card and PIN number when using the Overdrive or Libby reading apps.

Burris said this transition will take place around the end of 2020 and give library cardholders access to more audio & eBooks, as well as more than 3,000 magazines.

Burris and library coworkers also have started a podcast for public listening: “BCPL Unstacked,” which features author interviews and the latest on literature and books.

Anyone living in Gulf, Liberty or Bay counties and looking to sign-up for a free library card needs to bring proof of residency and a picture ID to their local branch during operating hours.

Find out more by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above and visiting the Bay County Public Library online or on Facebook.