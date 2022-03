PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After winning just six games last year, No. 10 Northwest Florida defeated No. 1 Salt City 83-67 to win the NJCAA Tournament.

Brennan Rigsby led the Raiders (31-5, 9-3) with 24 points, shooting 9-14 from the field. Reserve Kam Woods added 17, including three from behind the arc.

The last time the Raiders won the championship was in 2015.