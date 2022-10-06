BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back.

The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event.

All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns.

More than 250 cowboys and cowgirls will compete with the goal to wind up in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo.

Nationally-known Rodeo Announcer Greg Simas said they look forward to coming to the Holmes County High School Football Field because it’s different than most rodeo venues.

“It’s unique, and that’s one thing I love about our western heritage is that we aren’t trying to remove the history from our sport,” Simas said. “Bonifay is entrenched in history and heritage right here in Holmes County and it’s amazing to be back on the grass. Only three rodeos in the country are on grass.”

Simas said the rodeo almost sold out last year. He said to get tickets before they are gone. Last year, Saturday was standing-room only.

Thursday is kids’ night. Children under the age of 10 years old will get in for free accompanied by a paying adult. There will be a parade beginning at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon followed by ‘Military Appreciation Night.’ Saturday highlights Cancer Awareness.

There is also the option to rent out a campsite. Visit the National Championship Rodeo’s website for more information on camping.

All proceeds from the rodeo events go back to the Holmes County community.