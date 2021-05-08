Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport welcomes first nonstop flight from Philadelphia

Local News

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport celebrated the arrival of the first nonstop flight from Philadelphia on Saturday.

The American Airlines flight landed at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said the airport will have nonstop service from Philadelphia on Saturdays from now until June.

In June, they’ll bump it up to every day.

Airport Executive Director, Parker McClellan, said this is only the beginning for the airport.

“So we’re really excited about being able to fly non-stop to Philadelphia and American Airlines. That’s just the beginning of what our summer is going to be like,” McClellan said.

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport recently ranked in the top 4 U.S. airports in capacity growth by Simple Flying. ECP is among 192 U.S. airports that have more capacity now than before the pandemic began.

