Northwest district 4H tailgating contest held in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- 42 kids from eight different counties, battled it out Saturday for the title of tailgate champion.

The 4th annual Northwest District 4H tailgating contest was held in Washington County Saturday morning.

The purpose of the contest is to promote the use of animal protein in the diet by teaching the art and science of safely preparing beef, pork, poultry, and seafood in an outdoor setting.

The top two kids in each protein area will move on to the Florida 4H state tailgating contest in Gainesville in September to compete for $1,500 college scholarships.

Below are the winners in each category for Saturday’s district competition. Everyone who placed 1st and 2nd will move on to compete at the state level.