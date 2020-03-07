Northside Elementary students see what celebrity readers do for a living

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Celebrity speakers brought not only Dr. Seuss books on Friday, but helicopters, K9 unit dogs, and reptiles.

At Northside Elementary, professionals from many different jobs showed up to read Dr. Seuss books to the children in honor of the author’s birthday. An added bonus to the celebration was exposure to what the speakers do for a living, how they do it, and what they use while doing it.

Bay County Sheriff’s office brought the SWAT truck and a helicopter. Kira Burdeshaw, Reptile Curator, with the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida showed off some reptiles and spiders to educate kids on the animals in the exhibits she works at. Local attorneys stopped by to read and discuss the court systems.

Event organizer and kindergarten teacher, Jennifer Kasztelan, says the event’s goal is to encourage children to take their education seriously.

“The bottom line is if you don’t stay in school you can’t be successful, and I bring in all different professions, so they are exposed to different things in life and it gives them options to what is out there. ” she said.

Each year the readers return to build relationships with the students and cheer them onward in chasing their dreams says Kasztelan.