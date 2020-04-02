Northside elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With students out of schools and at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local parade was held to spotlight the special bond of a classroom.

Teachers and staff at Northside Elementary School drove through various neighborhoods in Panama City honking their horns and waving back to their students. Families and their children came out to their driveways with signs expressing their appreciation for the school staff.

The driving parade started at 2 p.m. at Northside Elementary and covered 9 different areas in the school zone.