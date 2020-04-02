Breaking News
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues stay at home order

Northside Elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With students out of schools and at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local parade was held to spotlight the special bond of a classroom.

Teachers and staff at Northside Elementary School drove through various neighborhoods in Panama City honking their horns and waving back to their students. Families and their children came out to their driveways with signs expressing their appreciation for the school staff.

The driving parade started at 2 p.m. at Northside Elementary and covered 9 different areas in the school zone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local charities and food banks feeling the burden of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local charities and food banks feeling the burden of COVID-19"

Gulf Co. Sheriff's Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Co. Sheriff's Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye"

Franklin Co. resident pressure encourages Senator to return to Georgia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin Co. resident pressure encourages Senator to return to Georgia"

Northside elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northside elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom"

13NOW | Heather Kretzer, DOH Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Heather Kretzer, DOH Bay"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"
More Local News