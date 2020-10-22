North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery officially opens their new office

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery celebrated the opening of their new Jackson County office.

North Florida Inland Recovery is a group dedicated to helping Hurricane Michael survivors from Jackson and Calhoun counties.

Chelsea Renu was working for Calhoun County when Hurricane Michael hit two years ago and says while it was a challenging time, the storm allowed the community to grow.

“So I think that today’s open house means so much more beyond Hurricane Michael of where we were, where we are, and where we’re going to go,” Renu said.

Calhoun County Commissioner, Gene Bailey, said North Florida Inland Recovery has done a lot for his community and looks forward to continuing to work with them.

“It’s not over for a lot of people,” Bailey said. “I see it in my district every day.”

Officials with North Florida Inland Recovery said the new office will help the take their Hurricane Michael recovery to the next level.

“This building will enable us to collaborate with other partners. It’s just really kind of the launch point for our next year,” said North Florida Inland Recovery Executive Director, Kristy Terry. “We’re already…hard to believe we’re going into year three of recovery.”

The group has built multiple houses for residents of both Jackson and Calhoun county and plan to build more in 2021.

If you are a resident of Jackson or Calhoun county in need of Hurricane Michael recovery assistance, check out North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery’s website for more information.