North Bay Haven’s Chason Sellers signs to play baseball at next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven’s Chason Sellers signed to play baseball for Warner University on Friday.

Baseball has deep roots in Sellers family and he said he plans on making his family proud.

“Where my inspiration comes from is my mom’s dad played baseball, and he was going to play in the upper league, but he ended up having to go the Vietnam War. By the time he got back, he was too old to really keep pursuing his love for baseball, so that’s where I really get it from,” Sellers said.

“I’ve always been raised to play baseball, I’ve tried to play other sports but my parents have always pushed me towards baseball and I’m glad they did.”

Sellers said he was happy he gets to continue in his grandfather’s footsteps and excited to get the opportunity to play at the next level.

Warner University is a NAIA school in Lake Wales, Florida.