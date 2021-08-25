North Bay Haven trying again for new building

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Lynn Haven is facing pushback after they rejected a plan to construct a new marine science building at North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

The proposed site of the building sits right on Mill Bayou and would allow students to experience an indoor-outdoor education on the subject.

Two weeks ago, commissioners denied the development order, worried traffic could be increased.

North Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger believed there was a misunderstanding.

“I believe a couple of members of the committee got some information that we were going to be expanding our student enrollment and nothing is farther from the truth,” Bolinger said. “As you can look around and see, we are full.”

He said this building would not lead to an increase in traffic.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge agreed and was the only commissioner to vote in favor of its approval.

“It’s only going to be seven administrative staff extra. No extra students,” Aldridge said. “So literally they are putting students that are already there just in a solid structure as opposed to being in a modular building. I don’t see anything that would increase the traffic that significantly enough to deny a development order for the building.”

This denial came after the city commission approved a highly contested 462-unit apartment complex right across from North Bay Haven a few months ago.

In the meantime, Bolinger said he will have a traffic study conducted to help his case with the commission.

“If there are ways that we can improve, we certainly will do anything reasonable to try and improve the traffic flow,” he said.

Bolinger plans to bring the proposal back to the city commission in two weeks, and wants to see the building up and occupied in a early 2023.