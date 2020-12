PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Bay County, several schools are shutting down a week before the Christmas break.

North Bay Haven CEO, Larry Bolinger confirmed North Bay Haven will be closing and students will be switching to remote learning next week. The closure will extend the closure for North Bay Haven’s extracurricular activities until the end of the year.

The Bay Haven K-8 will not be closing. They will have on campus classes next week.