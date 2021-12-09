North Bay Haven student grows biggest cabbage in Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A North Bay Haven student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship after growing a five-pound cabbage.

The scholarship was awarded by “Bonnie Plants”, which gives classrooms across the country cabbage seedlings.

“Anytime you can do hands-on learning, obviously we call it Quad-D learning here at our school,” North Haven Charter Academy principal Mike McLaughlin said. “But it’s where you take the rigor of something and the relevance of it and you can really bring it to that next level where the kids can see what you learn in school, pans out to do something in real life. That’s really cool.”

Dylan Martynowski grew the plant for a couple of months before deciding to cut the cabbage up and eat it with his family.

“We decided to do it because my third-grade teacher gave us the seed of a cabbage and said if you plant it you will win a competition,” Martynowski said. “So we planted it and we watered it.’”

The cabbage eventually became as big as Martynowski.

“We put it in a good spot in the sun, we watered it daily,” Martynowski said. “We gave it good fertilizer and it, we made sure there wasn’t any insects or stuff eating it.”