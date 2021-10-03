NOAA fisheries announces Red Snapper season reopening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week NOAA fisheries announced they would reopen Red Snapper season for Gulf for-hire fishermen.

Based on updated landings data, NOAA fisheries determined the Red Snapper recreational for-hire sector’s annual catch target was not reached during open season.

They are re-opening the season to provide Gulf for-hire fishermen the opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.

The Gulf federal Red Snapper for-hire season will open at 12:01 a.m. local time on October 15, 2021 and will close at 12:01 a.m. local time on November 6, 2021.

This reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season which is determined by state agencies.

