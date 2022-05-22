WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash Sunday night on Douglas Ferry Road.

At around 7:51 p.m. a nearby resident contacted the Washington County Communications Center with reports of a plane crash.

The plane left from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport when it reported the first engine failed at 7,000 feet.

The 58-year-old pilot was heading to Atlanta. He then reported the second engine failed at 5,000 feet. The pilot landed near Douglas Ferry Road in a field. The plane slide 225 yards and then caught on fire according to authorities.

The pilot was able to escape the plane and didn’t suffer any injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.