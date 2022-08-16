PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s one week until primary election day and the candidates for statewide office are on the road, asking for votes.

Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried kicked-off a bus tour at noon Tuesday in Panama City.

Fried is running for the democratic gubernatiorial nomination against former governor and current Congressman Charlie Crist, some recent polls show Fried has pulled ahead of Crist.

She said she’s encouraged by the poll numbers.

“The responses that we are getting. Look, our entire community is voting. That’s what we have been feeling and to see a poll coming out to show that I know that from here until election day that momentum is going to increase and so we are excited that the polls are starting to show that,” Fried said.

Fried has a speech in Tallahassee Tuesday night, then continues her “Something New” tour tomorrow in Jacksonville.

Crist was also in the Panhandle on Tuesday, bringing his “Hope for Florida” tour to Pensacola.