PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried met with the Democratic Women’s Club of Bay County on Friday, as she gears up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis for the governorship.

“I’m not running to be the Governor of the Democratic Party, I’m running for Governor of the entire state,” Fried said.

Fried has several objectives that she hopes to achieve if she is elected governor.

“First objective is looking at the economy,” Fried said. “You know we have a housing crisis and so day one, having an Executive Order stating a state of emergency for housing.”

She said people from both parties are concerned about the same issues.

“Everybody’s concerned about the same things, that’s the economy, that’s housing, that’s making sure they’ve got a roof over their heads, making sure that they’ve got food on their plates,” Fried said. “That’s not a partisan issue.”

Fried also told potential voters that Florida has suffered from having the Republican Party in power for almost 30 years.

“For the last 28 years we have been gutting our affordable housing trust fund, we have not put money and energy behind energy efficiency on the environment, we have an education system that is failing the future of our state,” Fried said.