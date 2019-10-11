‘Night To Unite’ brings Bay County residents together one year after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is one year after Hurricane Michael and many Bay County residents came together to reflect on the year, and celebrate the strength and courage the community has shown through the hardest of times.

“We’ve come together to commemorate something that changed our whole community and many lives,” said Rebuild Bay County Vice-Chairman Janice Lucas. “We’ve come to celebrate the fact that we are survivors and to take time to be together again under the stars.”

Rebuild Bay County Inc. hosted the ‘Night To Unite’ event on Thursday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Governor Ron Desantis made an appearance and announced that they will be sending over 150 million dollars to Bay County for reimbursements.

“It will help us repay back some of the debt we’ve incurred from the storm, so that is really great news,” said Bay County Chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. “It’s a huge benefit for all the citizens in Bay County.”

Among other announcements, Wells Fargo donated $168,500 to Habitat For Humanity.

“We’ll use that to do our various rebuild efforts, which includes new homes as well as repairs for people that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to have a safe decent place to live,” said Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Lance Rettig.

The night featured live music and entertainment for the whole family. Most importantly, it reminded everyone that the community is building back up stronger than ever.

“We’re gearing up, collecting funds and resources so that we can rebuild homes, hearts and lives,” said Lucas.

