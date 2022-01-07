Niceville teacher charged with possession of child porn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville High School teacher was charged with possession of child pornography, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Cherenzia

Cameron Cherenzia, 25, was charged with possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Friday.

In September, OCSO investigators received information regarding a Kik user who uploaded files believed to contain child pornography, according to the release.

According to OCSO, Cherenzia said he knew there were “questionable images” on the account, but denied knowing of an image or video containing young children.

