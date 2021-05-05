Niceville man charged with strangling, killing girlfriend

Bret Steven Bay, 57, killed Lauryn Marotto and then left her body on a bedroom floor wrapped in sheets and comforters, deputies wrote.

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville man who strangled and killed his girlfriend before disappearing for a month has now been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bret Steven Bay

Bret Steven Bay, 57, killed Lauryn Marotto and then left her body on a bedroom floor wrapped in sheets and comforters, deputies wrote. Marotto was discovered in January. Bay left a handwritten note that said he and Marotto had been involved in a “violent” traffic crash on January 8 and Marotto had become “groggy.”

The note states that when they got home she had blue lips and was unresponsive. The note also said, “I know what I’ve done is wrong and gruesome, but I really didn’t want her to go,” according to court records.

Bay was found and arrested February 27th in Little Rock Arkansas on an OCSO warrant for tampering with physical evidence.”

On Wednesday Bay was served an additional warrant for second-degree murder.