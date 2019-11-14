NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — NHC HomeCare will hold an event to proclaim National Home Care Month November 20, starting at 12 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at NHC HomeCare’s address at 1830 Lisenby Ave, and feature Mayor Greg Brudnicki, who will sign an official declaration.

Sharp’s Curbside Bistro Food Truck will be on-location, and other complimentary desserts will be served.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about NHC HomeCare and how it serves the community.

For more information, call NHC HomeCare at 769-5256 and ask for Orian Bartl.