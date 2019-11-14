NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — NHC HomeCare will hold an event to proclaim National Home Care Month November 20, starting at 12 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at NHC HomeCare’s address at 1830 Lisenby Ave, and feature Mayor Greg Brudnicki, who will sign an official declaration.

Sharp’s Curbside Bistro Food Truck will be on-location, and other complimentary desserts will be served.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about NHC HomeCare and how it serves the community.

For more information, call NHC HomeCare at 769-5256 and ask for Orian Bartl.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Rodeo rides into new location"

NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Red Tie Ball Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Tie Ball Interview"

Local farmers attend The 850 Hemp Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers attend The 850 Hemp Summit"

Washington County offers property buy-out program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington County offers property buy-out program"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.