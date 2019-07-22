NHC issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three located in the western Bahamas.

The system is located roughly 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, with sustained winds of 30 mph, and currently moving to the northwest at 13 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1013 millibars.

The disturbance will continue to move northwest toward the Florida peninsula until Tuesday afternoon when a weak summer “cold” front will push through the panhandle and steer the tropical depression back to the east-northeast.

The latest weather model updates show that little development will continue, however this system is not anticipated to strengthen into a Tropical Storm and will remain unnamed.

Here in the panhandle, we will not likely see any impacts from this disturbance other than a few storms that hold together long enough to make it to the area.

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor this disturbance, and others during the 2019 Hurricane Season, and updates will be posted here and on our social media accounts.

You can also track the tropics by downloading the WMBB VIPIR mobile app for Android Here or iOS here.